Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Stake in Deluxe (DLX) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 49,237 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15B, up from 40,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 349,274 shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 255,868 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 224,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 10.13M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Class A (NYSE:LEN) by 71,900 shares to 934,895 shares, valued at $45.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp Npv (NYSE:DUK) by 167,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated has 10,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 122,565 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co invested in 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,871 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 6,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,934 are held by Bluecrest Ltd. 27,700 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 152,408 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 51,527 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 103,528 shares. Carroll Associates Inc owns 28 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 86,537 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P..