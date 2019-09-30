Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $3.35 Million; Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) as Share Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 304,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 657,451 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 962,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.01 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, down from 13,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 2.42M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.91 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Llc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Advisor Net holds 0.04% or 122,618 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 253,416 shares. 56,328 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Moreover, Mount Lucas Management LP has 0.96% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 481,142 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 46,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.76M shares. 141,561 were reported by Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Group One Trading LP accumulated 31,504 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 10,080 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 90,215 shares in its portfolio. 432,343 are owned by Platinum Inv Limited. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 253,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 34,223 shares to 41,823 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 302,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,426 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 52,620 shares. Mengis Cap Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oregon-based Ims Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 7,140 were reported by Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.99 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. David R Rahn Assoc accumulated 13,070 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. 104,263 are held by Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Ltd Co. Intact Management Incorporated accumulated 4,200 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 429,376 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 162 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 0.12% or 692,912 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 7,077 shares to 10,636 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invest Grade Corp Bond Fund (LQD).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.