Centurylink (CTL) Stock Declined While Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $4.70 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Whitnell & Co Has Cut Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19,949 shares to 37,849 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.