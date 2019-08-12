Centurylink (CTL) Stake Upped by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc; As Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs (BRSS) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Its Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 4.38 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (BRSS) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 116,153 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 357,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 473,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 777 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,413 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Old Savings Bank In has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 47,780 shares. 135,147 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 13,170 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 762,879 shares. Frontfour Gp Lc holds 3.14% or 194,329 shares. 755 were reported by Live Your Vision Ltd Llc. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 490,116 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 229,285 shares. Washington Bankshares has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 22,084 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.03% or 6.23 million shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 81,673 shares to 113,722 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc Com by 17,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).