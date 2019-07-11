Centurylink (CTL) Stake Raised by Frontier Investment Mgmt Company; Comcast New (Prn) (CMCSA) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Cut Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 8.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 96,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 592,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 495,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 5.68M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited owns 1.15 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Md Sass Investors Incorporated holds 4.34% or 681,182 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,392 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm holds 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.47M shares. 162,000 are owned by Olstein Limited Partnership. Monetta Financial Inc owns 27,500 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.87M shares stake. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stillwater Invest Mgmt invested in 1.1% or 67,191 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% or 5,768 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public holds 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3.94M shares. Marathon Mngmt reported 6,658 shares stake. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 221,259 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc invested in 14,476 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,180 shares to 241,484 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc by 193,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,133 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 16.00M shares valued at $254.40M was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.