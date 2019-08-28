Centurylink (CTL) Stake Maintained by Kwmg Llc; Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $505,284

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 894,600 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $151.32. About 771,341 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 124,073 shares. Intact Inv Management invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Murphy Capital Management has 20,754 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreno Evelyn V has 52,966 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,315 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilltop owns 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,765 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bb&T reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1.18M are owned by Third Point Limited Liability Co. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,897 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 420.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 844,676 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 2.35M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc stated it has 40,897 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 16,177 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv holds 800,000 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 164,630 shares. Thornburg Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 87,682 shares. Capstone Financial invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Estabrook Mngmt has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 5.21M shares. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 53,801 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc stated it has 3.29M shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink (CTL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Drives IT Agility and Edge Computing with Major Upgrades to the CenturyLink Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares to 22,922 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 22,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,967 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).