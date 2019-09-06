Centurylink (CTL) Stake Held by Southeastern Asset Management Inc; Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49M, up from 64.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 9.80M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 3.69M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 254,528 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 235,842 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 388,666 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Beutel Goodman And Communication holds 0.68% or 5.26M shares. Co Bancshares owns 14,567 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 15,521 are held by Cleararc Cap Inc. Bragg Incorporated holds 0.53% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 178,299 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 185,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 672 shares. First Personal Svcs invested in 0% or 200 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : ATVI, CBS, BAP, LBRDK, DXC, SYMC, WPM, EQH, TTD, COLD, AQN, GLIBA – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadcom gets early HSR termination for Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv reported 1.18M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 106.55M shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 1,750 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.20M shares. 12,421 were accumulated by Fund Sa. 13,932 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 58,901 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 344,233 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Us Bancorp De accumulated 83,661 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc reported 11,772 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 41,681 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 185,006 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54M shares to 12.35 million shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99 million shares, and cut its stake in C.