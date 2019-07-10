Centurylink (CTL) Shares Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Two Sigma Securities Decreased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $925,408 as Stock Value Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,142 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2492.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 92,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 6.79M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.48M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.44 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 3.23M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.03% or 127,101 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 15.56 million shares. 2.34 million were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jefferies Gp Ltd reported 229,285 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 24,830 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com invested in 214,123 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.04% or 10.13M shares. Stephens Ar invested in 457,605 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 171,700 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $587,500 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,000 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 374,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management stated it has 1,251 shares. Northstar Grp Inc invested in 1.29% or 16,315 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 16,402 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.93% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 4.04M shares stake. Citizens Northern invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Birch Hill Limited Co has 289,824 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 654,394 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 4.18% or 64,344 shares in its portfolio. Old Point And Fincl Serv N A owns 26,310 shares. Macquarie holds 87,356 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 23,061 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability holds 3,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.