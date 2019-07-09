Centurylink (CTL) Shares Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised Holding by $1.11 Million; As Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 100,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,646 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 274,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 9.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 365,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.93M, up from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 697,595 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 477,014 shares to 37.67M shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 525,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,710 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% or 653,071 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 12,611 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 118,700 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 33,543 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny owns 4,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 69,988 are held by Trexquant L P. Assetmark accumulated 5 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Shapiro Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 2.64 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Us Retail Bank De owns 1,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs holds 1,075 shares. Macquarie Group, a Australia-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Deeply Discounted Midstream Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SemGroup Corp (SEMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup, KKR form JV to acquire Meritage Midstream for $449M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.82 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. Rock Point Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.62% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 67.26M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 67,219 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 726,932 shares. Bruni J V And stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Howe & Rusling reported 286,264 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt reported 2 shares. Synovus Financial holds 126,191 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 132 shares. Reilly Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,413 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 60,082 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com owns 27,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL): Longleaf Partners Fund Supports Jeff Storey – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Bearishness Intensifies – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P..