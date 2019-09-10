Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Electron Capital Partners Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 13.93M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 1.43 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares to 77,854 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,813 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: This Engine Needs Some Extra Oil – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Continues Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, Urges Customers to do the Same – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

