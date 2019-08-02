Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed Holding by $285.36 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined While Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $998,205

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 490,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, up from 464,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 6.39 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 3.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 41,681 were reported by Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 424,242 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co owns 2.74 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,887 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.05% or 462,356 shares. 135,687 are held by Guyasuta. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 101,161 shares. Fairfax Limited Can accumulated 1.17% or 2.36 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner & Bass reported 1.15 million shares stake. 1.36 million were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management Inc. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.03% or 266,666 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel also bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.13 million for 9.57 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 2,990 shares to 40,433 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 13,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,590 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,255 shares stake. 422,393 were accumulated by Ls Lc. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South Dakota Inv Council reported 991,730 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Alexandria Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.46% or 252,132 shares. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd Company reported 95,000 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Scharf Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hudock Capital Group Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Global Thematic Lc owns 1.12 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,274 shares. Washington Bankshares invested in 11,477 shares. 19,000 are owned by Insight 2811.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VYM, JNJ, T, CMCSA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Needs Some New Catalysts to Get It Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.