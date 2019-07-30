Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Lowered Its Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Blue Edge Capital Decreased Holding by $476.51 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 billion, down from 27,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 913,654 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 532,847 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Intersect owns 5,353 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 1.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.17% or 278,810 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 16,312 shares. 5,602 are owned by Clark Cap Mngmt Group. Fjarde Ap owns 377,895 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 222,408 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 1.54M shares. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,633 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6.00 million shares. 960 are held by Country Bankshares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5 shares to 2,677 shares, valued at $297.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.81 million for 35.03 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.14M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

