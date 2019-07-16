Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Raised Holding by $31.99 Million as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Gruss & Co Boosted Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49M, up from 64.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 5.46 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 13.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 119,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 10.70M shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 16,894 shares. 39,300 are owned by Nomura Hldg. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 79,277 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.83% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Price T Rowe Md reported 5.21M shares stake. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,568 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 3.15 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Enterprise Corporation has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 61,783 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,056 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lmr Prns Llp holds 63,462 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why CenturyLink’s Price Is Floundering – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. 16.00 million CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.