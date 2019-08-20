Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $31.99 Million; New South Capital Management Has Upped Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 21,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36M, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 1.72 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49M, up from 64.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 4.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.97 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 1,644 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 10,000 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.57% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 102,370 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 22,565 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The has 356,235 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested in 0.02% or 276,453 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 265,090 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 42,600 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 810,767 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Epoch Investment Prns reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 32,136 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares to 4.95 million shares, valued at $190.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54M shares to 12.35 million shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).