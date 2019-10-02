Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Sol Capital Management Co Increased Its Position by $1.19 Million; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by $21.61 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 1.94 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth I (MGK) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,137 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Is Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 220,936 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 3.60 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bb&T Secs Llc reported 114,754 shares. Green Square Limited Liability accumulated 174,580 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 136,839 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 125,000 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 6,245 shares. Mariner holds 105,743 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.38 million shares. Victory Capital has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 30,490 shares stake. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability stated it has 6.18% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.