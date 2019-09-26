Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Cut Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Upped Holding by $51.21 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 673,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.90 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 1.80M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 4.25M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.92 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 81,044 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,646 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 222,694 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 5.68 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.25% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 248,387 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) holds 2,818 shares. First Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,754 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 1.36 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 1,029 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5,004 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.91M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 609,258 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Management.