Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Holding by $504,900 as Market Valuation Rose; As Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Raised Its Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 546,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.72M, up from 991,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 1.97M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 45,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 125,360 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 79,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 6.33M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 8,644 shares to 208,841 shares, valued at $29.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU) by 17,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,399 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hm Payson & invested in 0.01% or 2,746 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,280 shares. National Pension invested 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 64,273 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 500 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.2% stake. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Srb Corporation holds 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 6,300 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 10,115 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 292 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 622 shares. Spectrum Inc owns 28,970 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bancorporation In reported 46,547 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0.02% or 272,609 shares. State Street reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 860,274 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,506 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 17,370 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 41,000 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 2,017 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc, Texas-based fund reported 2 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 36,282 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Covington Management reported 18 shares stake. Carroll owns 1,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 47,956 shares to 302,044 shares, valued at $90.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 64,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,259 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).