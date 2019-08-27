Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake Held by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.84M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 1.19M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd reported 330,307 shares. West Family Invs holds 2.59M shares. Northern Tru Corp has 10.70 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd stated it has 593,928 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 165,586 shares. 11,275 are owned by Private Tru Communications Na. Washington Trust Comml Bank accumulated 0.04% or 22,084 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nordea Investment Management holds 61,898 shares. 1,615 were accumulated by Sun Life Fin. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 0.04% or 3.74M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 3.01M shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 91,127 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.58 million shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares to 106,485 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0% or 18,298 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 185,014 shares. 100 were reported by Huntington Bancshares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 340,006 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 158,287 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 35,800 shares. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 21,729 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 823,572 shares. Westchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 372,802 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 144,348 shares stake.