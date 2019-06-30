Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Its Holding; Goelzer Investment Management Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 12,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,497 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 8,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.67. About 733,566 shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 810,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 474,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 18.68M shares traded or 41.38% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 35,922 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Kcm Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 5,506 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 48,200 shares. Amer Rech & Mgmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 625 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associate has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 1,667 are held by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 1,317 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 1,325 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.01% or 16,416 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communication accumulated 0% or 7,361 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.17% or 2,810 shares in its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares to 38,891 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,180 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 175,929 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $104.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 145,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Finance accumulated 3,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 165,586 shares. Parkside Bank & accumulated 963 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 15,213 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 8,644 shares. James Inv Research Inc owns 500 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 47,780 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 24,799 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.66 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.01% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 2,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 10.70M were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 180,494 shares.

