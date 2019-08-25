Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $934,945; Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) as Stock Value Rose

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,509 shares to 59,009 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grassi Inv Management has 0.99% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 298,150 shares. Cordasco Networks has 425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 69,357 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 30,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerce Bank holds 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 61,317 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 440,000 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nfc Invs Ltd Liability invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 23,378 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 124,090 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.21M shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 101,161 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 57,793 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 246,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 1.21% or 15.51 million shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 12,738 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 91,127 shares. Essex Fincl Serv holds 12,034 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested 0.39% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack And Oliver holds 6.87M shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 13,222 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.