Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $934,945 as Market Valuation Rose; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Cerner (CERN) Stake by $304,323

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 9.05M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 205 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,892 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 5.21M shares. Bell Bancorp owns 97,316 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,056 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 14,360 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 1.42 million shares stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Milestone Gru owns 24,829 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 629,840 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 10.13M shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Longleaf Partners Comments on CenturyLink – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.