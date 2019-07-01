Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Kwmg Has Upped Its Holding by $718,674 as Stock Value Declined; Capital International Lowered Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Stock Price Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 5.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,842 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 58,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 3.82M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 18,427 shares to 2,117 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,922 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 12,738 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.05M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 381,432 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 24,451 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Prudential Fin Inc has 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.20M shares. National Pension Service reported 1.18M shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.03% or 10.70 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 58,901 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Management Wi stated it has 15.51M shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr reported 98,389 shares. Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 0.29% or 1.36 million shares. Barclays Plc reported 4.54 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Limited Liability holds 6.89% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,334 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 3.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Asset owns 9,202 shares. Moreover, Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,446 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc stated it has 131,499 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sageworth Company has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,825 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0.94% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). South State Corporation holds 0.38% or 43,449 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 1.7% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 107,698 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares.

