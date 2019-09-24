Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Upped Stake; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Increased Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 10.53 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 157,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330.13M, up from 864,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $369.13. About 965,777 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.88M shares. First In stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cleararc Inc accumulated 0.05% or 14,477 shares. West Family Investments invested 7.65% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Adirondack Tru Communication holds 2,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc owns 358,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors has invested 6.77% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 16,177 shares. Fairfax Ltd Can holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.36 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 450,385 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd invested in 0.04% or 631,286 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 105,743 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Partners Limited owns 843 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Finance Corp has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 291 shares. First City has 1.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 10,001 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.55% stake. Coldstream Capital Management, a Washington-based fund reported 659 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 63,977 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. City holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 83,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp owns 3.74M shares. Bb&T reported 3,815 shares.