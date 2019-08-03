Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kingstone Cos (KINS) as Market Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 million market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 96,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 592,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 495,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 897,117 shares to 912,569 shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 122.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by HAFT JAY M.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Financial Inc.

