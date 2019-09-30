Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Raised Holding by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Goodnow Investment Group Has Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $12.55 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 2.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 25,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 102,880 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.77 million, up from 76,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $519.95. About 84,230 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Essex Mngmt Ltd reported 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 1.34M shares. Whittier Company holds 1,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5.16M shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500,439 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 77,877 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 874,739 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 12,634 are owned by Caxton Ltd Partnership. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 49,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 468,460 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 10,080 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 4 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,787 shares. Fjarde Ap has 18,498 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 1,020 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 210,865 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 3,270 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 30,353 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,274 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 709 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 16,161 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 21,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.