Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Cut Holding by $595,375 as Market Value Rose; Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Flir Systems (FLIR) Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 3.30M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 58,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 766,732 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, up from 707,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 197,476 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 211,540 shares. 393 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. 3.50M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hap Trading Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 41,611 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 581,334 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 28,624 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 246,297 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 98,201 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,674 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fdx Incorporated, California-based fund reported 7,120 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 39,132 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 54,863 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 188,496 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 29,193 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 13,529 shares. Amica Mutual owns 4,592 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 263,381 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 900,435 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.02M shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 266,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,739 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT).