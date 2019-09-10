Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $316,260 as Stock Price Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 26,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 177,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 151,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 9.73 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares to 128,717 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 51,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,118 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.44 million shares. Citigroup holds 4.43 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Co owns 3.51% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.91M shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 123 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 11,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% or 57,620 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management reported 12,078 shares stake. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1.44% stake. Zeke Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,056 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 264,381 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,056 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 42,780 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.31 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.81M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.37M shares stake. 28,090 were accumulated by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Dodge And Cox owns 31,292 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 5,019 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 85,965 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.11% or 16,440 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 827,061 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 228,164 shares. Iberiabank owns 21,472 shares. 33,025 were accumulated by Ifrah Finance Services. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability reported 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kingfisher Cap Lc has 6,606 shares.