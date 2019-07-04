Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Lifted Holding by $43.45 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake Upped by Frontier Investment Mgmt Company

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 3,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, up from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03 million, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 149,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Ltd Co invested in 11,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 22,298 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Commerce Ltd has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 848,931 shares. 2.74M are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 1.82 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legal General Pcl reported 6.29M shares. 593,928 are owned by Asset Mgmt One. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utah Retirement System reported 180,548 shares. Old Point Trust And Finance Services N A owns 0.58% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 93,898 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. $254.40M worth of stock was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 670,560 shares. 1,901 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mirae Asset Global reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company has 7,373 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 402,474 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paloma Prtn holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,241 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 1.63% or 32,432 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 1.59% or 8,569 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.12% stake. Macquarie holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 145,020 shares. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 91,028 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).