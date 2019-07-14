Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Yum Brands (YUM) Stake Maintained by Private Trust Co

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.46 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03 million, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.75M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares to 7,573 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Value I (IWD) by 2,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management holds 0.12% or 7,084 shares in its portfolio. Town & Country Bancshares & Company Dba First Bankers Company has invested 0.15% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Huntington Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Franklin Resource holds 723,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 349,624 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company owns 559,006 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Indiana Tru And Management holds 2,148 shares. Apriem Advisors stated it has 2,196 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,401 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,968 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co invested in 0% or 13,496 shares. National Bank stated it has 9,510 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888. Shares for $576,451 were sold by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. Lowings Anthony had sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.03% or 10.70M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 755,843 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 247,316 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 11,772 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 462 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 277,336 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 18,101 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Edgestream Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 2,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bruni J V accumulated 1.05M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 768 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. 16.00M shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40M on Wednesday, January 16. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

