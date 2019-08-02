Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut Position by $285.36 Million; Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $982,560

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 6.71M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $36.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.6. About 4.31 million shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 8,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.01 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 386,069 shares. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 41,577 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25 shares. 39,300 are owned by Nomura Holding. Intrust State Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 25,927 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 211,318 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.48% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 172,141 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 18,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 20,887 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,413 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares to 35,718 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,162 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Fil reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Capital Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Family Office Limited Company reported 2.25% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.52% or 17,023 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 3,219 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 719 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 226,155 shares. Uss Invest Ltd holds 140,061 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 697 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 125 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Limited owns 24,557 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 159 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,494 shares.