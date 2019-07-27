Centurylink (CTL) Position Upped by Rock Point Advisors Llc; Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Decreased Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.22 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell And Communication Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 26,409 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 125,000 shares. Captrust has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 600,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc. Ls Advisors Ltd holds 61,783 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.74M shares. Burns J W And Company New York holds 30,297 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 876,548 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 87,255 are held by United Capital Financial Advisers Lc. Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability Com holds 19.82% or 122.03M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Partners Limited Com owns 139,289 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Keybank Association Oh owns 12,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 3.48M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga" on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com" published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,231 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Red Hat Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga" published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire" on July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Ltd Company stated it has 325,191 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 363,765 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 4,146 shares. 185,294 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 11,066 shares. Svcs reported 1,024 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2.88M shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 16,597 shares. Franklin Res invested in 2.94 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 3.35 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).