Centurylink (CTL) Position Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital International Has Decreased Holding by $1.51 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 8,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34,927 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 2.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 267,072 shares. Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Savings Bank reported 129 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 1.33% or 21,402 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,434 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 230 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 493 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,971 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Capital Advsr Ok stated it has 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wade G W & reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3,815 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,116 shares. Aperio Grp invested in 2.07% or 269,223 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.58% or 13,656 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

