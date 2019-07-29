Centurylink (CTL) Position Held by Howe & Rusling Inc; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 246679.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 286,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 2.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 10,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,878 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17 million, down from 332,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 850,230 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,538 shares to 44,177 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 183,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 13,500 were reported by American Natl Insur Tx. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 22,910 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 3,892 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 14,239 shares. Natixis Advisors LP owns 181,166 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 21,799 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc. Cannell Peter B Com reported 27,074 shares. 431,560 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Pitcairn owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20,613 shares. 23,086 are owned by Cleararc. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 44,999 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com Ny has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 65,302 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 369,282 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 16,903 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 143 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 0.07% or 4,322 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 25,200 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,092 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 26,405 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 3,263 shares. Motco holds 547 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 4,513 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 3,658 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.54M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,800 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) by 381,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,130 shares, and has risen its stake in B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS).