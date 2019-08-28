Centurylink (CTL) Position Has Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Position by $3.77 Million; Shares Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 602,552 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 39.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 242,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 848,931 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 606,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 8.51M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 19.82% or 122.03M shares. 6.87 million were accumulated by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. 31,088 are owned by D E Shaw &. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 52,044 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ftb Advsr reported 872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Company Llc invested in 0.09% or 67,315 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 328 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 26,540 shares. 67,219 were reported by Bokf Na. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Lc invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 3.15M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 155,722 shares to 22,727 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 40,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,066 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 127,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1,411 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Comm reported 0.02% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 251 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Element Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 11,193 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 9,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,081 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Blair William Co Il reported 169,712 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 241,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 86,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA).