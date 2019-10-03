Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.99 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Position in Agilent Technologies (A) Has Boosted as Stock Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 181,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 3.49M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 427,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.35 million, up from 929,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 396,511 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 56,825 shares to 36,539 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 727,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 17,900 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Co Brasileira De Distr Spon Ad (NYSE:CBD) by 16,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,973 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.