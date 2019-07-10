Centurylink (CTL) Holding Raised by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc; Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed Holding in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $415,000

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 17,715 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 2.84 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 16.00 million shares valued at $254.40M were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 1.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 1.36M shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 20,900 were accumulated by Addison Cap. Ameriprise owns 1.22 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1.55M shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 490,116 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 12,540 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.17M shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 424,242 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,981 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 598 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.74% or 301,450 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsrs holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 57,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 742,991 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv Inc invested in 0.28% or 24,390 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,786 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 10,686 shares.

