Centurylink (CTL) Holding Maintained by Karpas Strategies Llc; As Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Valuation Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Holding by $554,940

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 30,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 12,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236,000, down from 43,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 116,013 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 11.62 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 294,350 shares to 451,741 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $26.74 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.