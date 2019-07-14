Centurylink (CTL) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Valuation Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Lifted by $6.51 Million Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.75M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 440,828 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,959 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 254,741 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 88,260 shares. Nordea Inv owns 244,753 shares. 47,287 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. World Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 15,825 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 130,411 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 331,439 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Timpani Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.49% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Schroder Inv Mgmt invested in 347,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 65,800 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Delivers Secure, Fast and Easy Self-Provisioning of Network Connections to Microsoft Azure and Azure Government – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Lotus Labs identifies tiering structure of pervasive botnet – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares to 77,854 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).