Centurylink (CTL) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Decreased Position by $285.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding Upped by Hansberger Growth Investors Lp

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 7.92M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.78. About 476,465 shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 89,463 shares. Earnest Limited Com reported 0% stake. Snow Mngmt LP invested 0.4% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Regions Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 164,630 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 67,315 shares. Cetera Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,239 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Interstate Bank holds 1,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust reported 1,125 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,800 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,758 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Indiana-based Everence Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $336.48 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.