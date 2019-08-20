Centurylink (CTL) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Decreased Holding by $285.36 Million as Market Value Rose; As Henry Jack Assoc Com (JKHY) Shares Declined, Horizon Investments Lifted Position by $415,794

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 12.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 20,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 17,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 600,578 shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Jack Henry & Associates At $125, Earn 4.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 8,005 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 26,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% stake. Sun Life Finance accumulated 131 shares. Sei Company invested in 131,341 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Kames Cap Pcl accumulated 0.29% or 73,010 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cap Guardian Com has 0.67% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 365,748 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 31,045 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund owns 1,534 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 54,138 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Blair William Il holds 0% or 3,664 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 14,681 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 6,400 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 3,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0% or 39,300 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 23,086 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 63,462 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 3.29 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 390,504 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 553 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 87,130 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank owns 25,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 8,645 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 44,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1.66 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 487,476 shares.