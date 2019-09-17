Centurylink (CTL) Holder Sol Capital Management Co Has Lifted Position by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Increased Position

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 2.15 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 1.68 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan by 11,328 shares to 22,913 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,198 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,630 were reported by Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y owns 5,078 shares. Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd Com accumulated 73,742 shares. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,194 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.54% or 332,385 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Company reported 942 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.81% stake. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 4,728 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 113,728 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co reported 4,188 shares stake. 278,255 were reported by Quaker Cap Ltd. Architects owns 2,770 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,230 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

