Centurylink (CTL) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.33 Million as Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $31.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49 million, up from 64.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 211,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 757,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 545,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.79M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,100 shares to 113,154 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,650 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 762,819 shares. Rech And Mgmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Malaga Cove Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 44,302 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 56,742 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 381,432 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 25,038 shares in its portfolio. 374,866 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Com. Mufg Americas Holding invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Communications has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sigma Planning accumulated 0.07% or 98,772 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 137,208 shares to 512,901 shares, valued at $350.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 145,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 39,765 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.04% or 20,550 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caxton Assocs LP has 57,793 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Adirondack invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Milestone Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 24,829 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 22,910 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arrow Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 25,038 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 88 shares. Earnest Prns Limited stated it has 505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 246,040 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.