Centurylink (CTL) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Its Holding; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $458,415

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 52,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 594,005 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 3.49M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was bought by Dev Indraneel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pro Incorporated holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 47 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ltd has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 490,116 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.08% or 2.68M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 67,219 shares. First In stated it has 113 shares. Andra Ap holds 289,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 3,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Limited Co owns 962,200 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 137 shares. Pension Serv invested in 0.05% or 1.18 million shares. Alps invested in 0.26% or 3.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn reported 5,516 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 189,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 56,707 shares. 10,800 were reported by Notis. Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 1.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,681 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 54,148 shares. 2,758 are owned by Brookmont Mngmt. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 28,676 shares. Apriem owns 2,979 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 5.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 687,554 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 21,434 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 32,688 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa holds 0.03% or 2,387 shares in its portfolio.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,593 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,481 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).