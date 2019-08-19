Centurylink (CTL) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Position by $983,730

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 4,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $195.37. About 1.99 million shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.86M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 1.55 million shares. Cls Invests reported 169 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company has 41,681 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 45 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 1,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt stated it has 13,932 shares. Nomura Holdg accumulated 0% or 39,300 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 89,556 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 490,116 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 27,074 are held by Cannell Peter B. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 79,277 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.50 million shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares to 242,681 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 180.90 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ent Finance Svcs has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 1.37% or 34,669 shares in its portfolio. 6,220 were accumulated by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp invested 0.64% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co holds 11,130 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.2% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Strs Ohio reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 107,086 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Osborne Partners Ltd holds 14,015 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 250 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.39% or 17,805 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 10,624 shares.