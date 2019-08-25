Centurylink (CTL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lifted Stake by $934,945; Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 360,781 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 13,416 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 33,434 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.6% or 215,142 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,389 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 4.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Tru Na invested in 0.49% or 9,498 shares. 11,026 were reported by Roundview Capital Lc. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability owns 9,137 shares. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Captrust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,878 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 965 shares. King Luther Cap reported 0.02% stake. Harris LP holds 828,201 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.