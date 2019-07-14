Centurylink (CTL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $934,945; Gabelli Funds Has Cut Holding in Mastercard Com (MA) by $2.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Com (MA) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 836,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.91 million, down from 846,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.75 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1 shares. Trexquant LP invested in 172,141 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% or 177,715 shares. Bell Bancorporation owns 97,316 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 185,006 shares. Ajo LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 39,323 shares. 2.98 million are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 67,219 shares. Lorber David A reported 5,671 shares. Prudential has 3.20M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 0.02% or 335,592 shares. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kepos LP accumulated 0.04% or 43,959 shares. Natl Pension Service invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Is In A Value Price Range – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Hold’em Or Fold’em? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Further Extends Payment Network with Acquisition of Transfast – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Savings Bank In has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt reported 12,725 shares stake. Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us Fincl Bank De owns 1.02M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 5.00M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 6,500 shares. Parsec Mngmt invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 8,552 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Com reported 220,835 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Llc reported 3.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 2.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcdaniel Terry reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Russo And Gardner, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.44M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 94,828 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.