Centurylink (CTL) Holder Kwmg Lifted Holding by $718,674 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Has Upped by Tanaka Capital Management Inc

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video)

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 9.08 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 3.23 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,818 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 2.43 million shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn reported 20,613 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited reported 505 shares. Fjarde Ap has 277,336 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 87,682 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 945,735 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 18,101 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.06% or 1.38 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,177 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares to 5,418 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 22,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,967 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chartist Ca owns 390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai reported 0.71% stake. Jw Asset Limited Liability accumulated 19,627 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Claar Limited Com reported 5,088 shares. Culbertson A N And Co holds 0.21% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 119 shares. 9,902 are owned by White Elm Capital Limited Liability Co. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,996 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 2.1% or 23,590 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 1,777 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 71,434 shares. 556,710 are owned by First Tru L P.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.