Centurylink (CTL) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.32 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 24,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 10,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,364 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 44,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bank has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Live Your Vision Ltd has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.25% or 533,053 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1.54 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 13,974 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 41,577 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1.88M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 442,823 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 1.51 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Country Trust National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 191,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 432,343 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 242,318 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $241.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 19,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

