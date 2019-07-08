Centurylink (CTL) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Has Lowered Intuit (INTU) Position by $2.71 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.67M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $270.11. About 451,032 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Addison Capital Company accumulated 20,900 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag owns 24,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies owns 2.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 431,560 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability has 14,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kistler holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 658 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 120,945 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,000 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment invested in 0.13% or 33,154 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 940,178 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 848,931 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.18% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 135,687 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 330,307 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.98 million for 9.12 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 16.00 million shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv accumulated 0.05% or 1,862 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 69,993 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 55,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 81 shares. Lord Abbett Company Llc has 0.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 168,154 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,025 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 17,504 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.81% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 10,475 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 5,257 shares. 447,086 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. 9,980 were reported by Cohen Cap. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.59% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,062 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares to 291,502 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

