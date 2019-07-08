Centurylink (CTL) Holder Clark Estates Has Cut Its Stake by $11.55 Million; St James Investment Company Lowered Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $25.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.54 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 3.83M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 27,660 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,657 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 19,229 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,369 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 44,344 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 50,213 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 0.36% or 45,867 shares. 8,035 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Greenleaf Trust reported 6,709 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested in 0.03% or 270,656 shares. Qs Invsts Limited reported 358,706 shares stake. Schaller Group Incorporated has 5,609 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,391 shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc reported 0.05% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 2.27% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 1.51% or 1.15M shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James Rech Incorporated holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 1.82 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 1.42M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 1,180 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 0% or 600,000 shares. 442,823 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Prudential Plc invested in 0.06% or 1.38M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04 million for 9.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.